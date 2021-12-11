Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Bank reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

First Bank stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 61,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.