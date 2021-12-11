Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.62. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

GIII stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 141,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 65,646 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

