Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to announce $372.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $403.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $246.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after buying an additional 341,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 2,286,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

