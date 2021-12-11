Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. Hess has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hess by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 538,654 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.