Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $200.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.74 million to $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $811.98 million, with estimates ranging from $811.76 million to $812.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HIW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

