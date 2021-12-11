Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.76. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 259.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

LII traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $331.74. 234,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average of $323.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

