Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $49.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $50.19 million. Ooma reported sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.98 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.09 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $212.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

