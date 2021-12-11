Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $169.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.