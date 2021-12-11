Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). uniQure posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

uniQure stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $49.37.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

