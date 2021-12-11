Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

WRB opened at $80.94 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after acquiring an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after acquiring an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

