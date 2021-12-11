Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.03. 265,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,694. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $254.41 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average is $331.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Abiomed by 12.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

