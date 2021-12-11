Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

CLVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 2,845,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,355. The company has a market cap of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.