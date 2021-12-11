Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.85. Equifax reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.12. 483,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $296.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.20 and its 200-day moving average is $260.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

