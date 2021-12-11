Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Fortinet reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $16.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.63. 1,380,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,408. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.19, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.58. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

