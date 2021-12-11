Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $132.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.33 million and the highest is $147.50 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $159.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $638.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.40 million to $653.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $651.32 million, with estimates ranging from $627.77 million to $666.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 3.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

