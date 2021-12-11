Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Post $2.07 EPS

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.03. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,347,000 after buying an additional 336,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,680,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,257,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.64. 4,582,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.79 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

