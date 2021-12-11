Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $139.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,810. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prothena by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

