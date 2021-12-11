Zano Hits Market Cap of $26.62 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded up 8% against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and $710,288.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,229.45 or 0.99331221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049350 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00284638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00395766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00158031 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001851 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,971,357 coins and its circulating supply is 10,941,857 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

