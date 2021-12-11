ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $83,100.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00341535 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

