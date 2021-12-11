Zealium Market Cap Achieves $19,951.64 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $19,951.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057262 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00551364 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

