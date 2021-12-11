Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $614.55 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.