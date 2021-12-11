Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $471,271.28 and $33,166.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.47 or 0.99952378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

