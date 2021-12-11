ZEON 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $123,033.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and $123,033.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.