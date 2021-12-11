ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.46 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $205,135.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00210175 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.