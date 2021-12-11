ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and $723,673.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

