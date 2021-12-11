Zigcoin (ZIG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00208775 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

