Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,000.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $204,041.35 and $1,000.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

