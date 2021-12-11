ZIMBOCASH Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $76.87 million and $8,205.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.72 or 0.08141222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,882.41 or 0.99696986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002771 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

