Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.55 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

