ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $33,159.99 and approximately $230.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

