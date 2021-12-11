Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.8% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 270.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,586 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,991. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.27 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

