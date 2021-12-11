Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

