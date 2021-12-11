Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,814,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,559,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 over the last quarter.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

