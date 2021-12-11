Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 50,962 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

