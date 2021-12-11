Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Rockley Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

RKLY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.