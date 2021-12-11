Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

