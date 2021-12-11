Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,750 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

