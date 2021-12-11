Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,903 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.