Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Couchbase as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $25.08 on Friday. Couchbase Inc has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

