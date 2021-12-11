Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Alight at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.43 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

