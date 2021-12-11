Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

