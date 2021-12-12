-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PlayAGS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 212.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 3.39. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

