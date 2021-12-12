-$0.45 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.22). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

RRGB opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

