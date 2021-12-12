$0.89 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $591.54 million, a PE ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

