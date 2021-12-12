$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $4,557,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock worth $2,167,547,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

