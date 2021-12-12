$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $439.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $439.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

