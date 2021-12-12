$1.60 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.51. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.40. 1,046,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

