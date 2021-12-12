$1.60 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.51. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.40. 1,046,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,007. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.