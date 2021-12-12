$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $350.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

