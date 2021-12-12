$11.23 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $11.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.34 billion and the lowest is $10.98 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

