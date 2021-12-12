$113.95 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $113.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.08 million and the highest is $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $565.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 202,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

